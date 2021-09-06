How do you replace Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim? You don't

Ibrahim was both humble and exceptional. He was also as entertaining a player as the Gophers have had since Laurence Maroney, and he was a much better all-around player than Maroney, who relied on the occasional long sprint to pad his stats and burnish his reputation.

Ibrahim may have contended for the Heisman Trophy. While he should be able to recover and become a good NFL running back, he may never find himself in a situation such as the one that was just taken from him: Being the dominant figure on a promising team.

Had he stayed healthy, he may have broken Gophers records for most rushing yards in a career and in a season. His over-under on rushing yards per game might have realistically been set at 200.

Thursday, before the injury and facing the fourth-ranked team in the country, he carried 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Imagine what he would have done to less-talented defenses.

So before someone yells “Next man up,” let’s acknowledge that this is a sad moment. Minnesotans are accustomed to them. Particularly, Twins fans.

Tony Oliva would be in the Hall of Fame had a knee injury not wrecked his prime. Joe Mauer would be a certain Hall of Famer instead of a candidate worthy of analysis if injuries hadn’t ruined his golden years.