Hartman: Wolves owner Taylor hopeful NBA can return to action

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is dealing with the massive fallout from the shutdown of the NBA season last week, a move the league made to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, Taylor created a $1 million relief fund to help Target Center support staff for the Wolves and Lynx while they await the return of games and events.

NBA teams are still unsure when or if games will return this season, but the league is preparing for every scenario.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that he remains optimistic the league will play this season, even if it is without fans for a time.

Taylor said he is closely monitoring the situation and believes the league will do all it can to get the regular season finished and go on to the postseason.

“I’m really hopeful. I think we’re going to do it, if it’s at all possible,” Taylor said. “This is a health issue that we have no control over, but I think for our players and our fans, I would like to see us take a break and hopefully we can get back in 30 days and finish the season. I think the playoffs, they’re just so much fun and so important to our fans and our players.”