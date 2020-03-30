Hartman: Wolves look for hope in midst of another difficult season

“Those [remaining] games are critically important to us. I’ve said it from the beginning, this year is about building identity. It’s building chemistry, building habits, and it is painful. These first 50 games, it was painful to go through the growing pains,” Rosas said. “But as I have said often, you have to know who you are, you have to know what you have and you have to know what you need. Ryan has been an unbelievable partner. He has executed the vision day in and day out.

“It was our job to add more talent to the base. ... The reality for us is we’re building the foundation of a sustainable organization, and every day matters to us. Finishing strong is very important and seeing what we can do the rest of the year. It goes into the summer and into next season. What we do now impacts our future every day.”

Rosas came in with a vision to change the Wolves, and they took the first major step in February.

“We’ve turned things over pretty aggressively. But it’s with a purpose,” Rosas said. “It’s about building the future, building a foundation, and it’s the opportunity to do something different. Minnesota and these fans deserve it. We hope to continue to see them because we have an exciting ride coming up.”

You have to hope that with some of the positive news coming out of the NBA — such as the fact that Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the first players to have tested positive for the coronavirus, no longer pose a risk to transmit the disease to others — that maybe there is still time for practices and games to get going and for the Wolves to get a chance to return to action to complete what has been a difficult season.

