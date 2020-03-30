Hartman: Wolves look for hope in midst of another difficult season

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves organization has been hit with difficult times over its franchise history, obviously including the deaths of fan favorite Malik Sealy caused by a drunken driver in 2000 and of the biggest architect of the franchise in Flip Saunders in 2015.
The Wolves are now dealing with another difficult scenario. This past week, star forward Karl-Anthony Towns revealed both his parents had tested positive for the coronavirus that has shut down sports and most of the world for the immediate future. The 24-year-old said his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was having trouble breathing and was put in a medically induced coma to fight the illness.
The Towns news was devastating to the local sports community and especially to the Wolves, who have had close contact with his family since drafting him No. 1 overall in 2015 and making him the face of this franchise.
One bit of very good news reported Thursday was that Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr., was recovering from the virus at home and doing much better.
The Wolves put out a statement of support for Towns and his family and, just as important, made note of the great generosity that Towns had shown by donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic earlier this month to fight this illness, long before he had his own personal connection.
Everyone in the sports world is hoping for nothing but the best for Towns and his family.
Difficult rebuilding seasonWhile the Towns news is obviously at the front of everyone’s minds, this already had been a tough season for the Wolves from an operational standpoint.
Before the March 11 shutdown, they ranked last in the NBA in average home attendance with an announced 15,066 fans per game this season, and they were already hurting financially.
Now of course there is the real chance the Wolves won’t get to play their final 18 regular-season games, which will not only hurt the team financially but, more important, will be damaging to the development of a young roster that was trying to bring some positive momentum to the franchise.
Yes, this season has been one of the most difficult the team has faced.
Out went Wiggins and in came All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell. But since that big trade, Russell and Towns have played in only one game together — a competitive 137-126 loss on the road to the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
If those two do not get the rest of the season to jell and build a connection on the court, that would make this offseason even more crucial for the franchise going forward.
Rosas, Saunders’ planAfter the Wolves made all of their trades in February, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said just how important it was for this group to play together under coach Ryan Saunders, even if qualifying for the playoffs already seemed out of reach.
“Those [remaining] games are critically important to us. I’ve said it from the beginning, this year is about building identity. It’s building chemistry, building habits, and it is painful. These first 50 games, it was painful to go through the growing pains,” Rosas said. “But as I have said often, you have to know who you are, you have to know what you have and you have to know what you need. Ryan has been an unbelievable partner. He has executed the vision day in and day out.
“It was our job to add more talent to the base. ... The reality for us is we’re building the foundation of a sustainable organization, and every day matters to us. Finishing strong is very important and seeing what we can do the rest of the year. It goes into the summer and into next season. What we do now impacts our future every day.”
Rosas came in with a vision to change the Wolves, and they took the first major step in February.
“We’ve turned things over pretty aggressively. But it’s with a purpose,” Rosas said. “It’s about building the future, building a foundation, and it’s the opportunity to do something different. Minnesota and these fans deserve it. We hope to continue to see them because we have an exciting ride coming up.”
You have to hope that with some of the positive news coming out of the NBA — such as the fact that Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the first players to have tested positive for the coronavirus, no longer pose a risk to transmit the disease to others — that maybe there is still time for practices and games to get going and for the Wolves to get a chance to return to action to complete what has been a difficult season.
