Hartman: Griffen's likely exit should help ease Vikings' cap problems

Even if the salary cap league-wide is raised before 2022, those long-term deals will leave the Vikings with some tough decisions to make.

Last week when Andre Patterson held his news conference after being named co-defensive coordinator, he talked about how the club can still be competitive while most likely having to lose some of their big stars on defense.

“Personally, it’ll be tough because I have relationships with those guys, but we understand that it’s all part of the business,” Patterson said. “However, (General Manager) Rick (Spielman) and the front office feel (it’s something) we have to do to field our team for 2020, we accept that challenge and we go with it.”

Patterson said one thing that makes the Vikings successful is developing low-contract rookies into big stars. That’s something they must continue to do going forward.

“I can remember when we first showed up here seven years ago, on defense, everybody was pretty much gone,” Patterson recalled. “Nobody knew Everson Griffen was going to become Everson Griffen. Nobody knew Linval Joseph was going to become Linval Joseph, OK? We drafted Danielle (Hunter). Nobody knew he was going to become what he’s become. Now, Anthony Barr was a first-round pick, so it’s a little bit different, the expectation is a little bit higher.