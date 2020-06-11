Greg Cote: Homestead-Miami Speedway will be test lab Sunday as NASCAR gradually welcomes back fans

NASCAR has had a condensed schedule of Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday races since its restart to try to catch up. Most drivers seem to like that, as well as the no practice or qualifying. There are some indications the midweek races may remain moving forward.

So desperate is America for live sports on TV again that NASCAR’s comeback race drew more viewers than that night’s installments of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary series. It was reported an estimated 30% of the audience had never watched a NASCAR race before.

Sports in America and Homestead this weekend find themselves in the middle of more than a pandemic, of course.

There are the ongoing protests from coast to coast for social justice and against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed black man, for which four Minneapolis police officers have been charged.