For the Timberwolves next year, it all comes down to Anthony Edwards

In the Crystal Ball rankings on the site, Edwards moved up significantly from the start of the year — with Fromal himself changing his grade from a 4 (high-end backup) to a 7 (high-end starter) after a limited body of work.

“I was pretty vocal in my criticism of that pick going into the draft. I’m actually a University of Georgia alum, so I really wanted him to succeed,” Fromal said. “But having watched him at the collegiate level so closely I had a lot of questions about his positioning on the court and whether he could stop himself from taking those hero ball jumpers — and did not think he should have been one of the top picks in this draft.

“That seemed to be a little bit validated at the start of the season, but it became quite clear quite quickly just how much of a mea culpa I was going to have to give because ... there were so many strides, more so than what you would even expect from a highly touted rookie that I am really excited to see what he has in store for us in year two.”

That would be great news for the Wolves in any context, but particularly if the offseason yields no real core roster upgrades. They’ll be heavily relying on players with upside — Edwards, and to a lesser degree Jaden McDaniels and even Naz Reid — to take two steps forward instead of one.