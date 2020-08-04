Faced with impossible situation, MSHSL comes up with reasonable plan

And you let individual sports attempt to have seasons — albeit altered and shorter.

The elephant in the room with every plan like this, though — from preps to pros — is that a disproportionate amount of the energy seems to go into the decision itself while not enough time is spent gaming out scenarios for if and when things go wrong.

What happens when an athlete test positive for COVID? What does it take to shut a team or season down? These are questions that will need firm answers as well.

But at least this is a plan. Major colleges have been deferring and delaying a lot of these same decisions.

The decision on Minnesota schools last week wasn’t so much a decision as a set of guidelines to help others eventually make decisions — smart from a scientific standpoint and useful as a way of buying time to gather more information but probably frustrating for a lot of districts and useless for parents who want to start planning for what happens a month from now.

When you make a plan, people can start reacting to it. It does not mean there can’t be adjustments as more information becomes available, but it’s a starting point with clear lines.