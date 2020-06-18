Does NFL need to play 2020 in a bubble? Dr. Anthony Fauci says yes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much of the energy around return-to-sports conversations is being spent right now on those with the most immediate impending start or resumption dates like the NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and — maybe, just maybe, — MLB.

All of those leagues could be playing games or preparing to do so in July, so it makes sense that the focus is on them.

Looming in the distance, though, are two giants: the NFL and college football.

While football has a longer time to sort out its plans on how — or if — a 2020 season can happen, and theoretically benefits from the knowledge of the virus gained during that time, the very nature of the sport itself and the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic this fall are factors that complicate any plans.

So how should football be proceeding? Dr. Anthony Fauci,director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the sport should be planning to play in a so-called “bubble,” with players isolated, much like the NBA and MLS are planning to do in their returns-to-play in Florida.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said.