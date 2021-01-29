Derek Falvey values flexibility in players, contracts in constantly reshaping Twins

As scouts and GMs like to say, there is no such thing as a bad one-year deal.

This is in keeping with Falvey’s philosophy. He wants maximum flexibility — whether in the form of players or contracts — and doesn’t want to block any of his top prospects. A year from now, if top prospect Royce Lewis is ready to play the infield, the Twins can simply let Simmons go.

Are the Twins close to being done?

Falvey reminded me that since 2018, the Twins have acquired three front-line starting pitchers — Lance Lynn, Jake Odorizzi and Kenta Maeda — during spring training.

“I would say in the cases of Kenta and Odo, there was a history there,” Falvey said. “We had talked with their teams well before we ever did a deal, and it just so happened that we didn’t finalize a deal until we were in Fort Myers.

“We had explored a deal for Kenta the year before and it wasn’t the right fit or timing for both teams yet. When another team signs a free agent or makes an adjustment to their roster, that opens up a conversation that can lead to a deal. So we’re not facing any kind of artificial deadline.”