Dennis Young: Owners like Dan Snyder and Kelly Loeffler aren't going anywhere

The ask from WNBA players was crystal clear: Force Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream after a series of racist comments about protesters and Black Lives Matter. “ENOUGH, OUT!” the players’ union spelled out in a statement. “Get her weak a— out of our league,” Natasha Cloud said, which was representative of the dozens of players who ultimately called for Loeffler’s removal.

The responses from Loeffler and the league were clear, too: Go to hell.

“They can’t push me out for my views,” Loeffler told ESPN. “I intend to own the team. I am not going.” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed that the league wouldn’t even try, saying “We’re not going to force her to sell her ownership.”

Loeffler made her first comments about “mob rule” in Atlanta on June 24; players were mostly quiet until June 29, when Shalise Young wrote a Yahoo column headlined “Why is Kelly Loeffler still a WNBA co-owner despite ‘Donald Sterling vibes’?”