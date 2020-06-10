Dennis Anderson: Wade fishing for bass grants a temporary reprieve from society's turmoil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NISSWA, Minn. — Fishing these days is either the truest form of escape or a habit that can’t be broken. Either way in this part of central Minnesota, the curtains of summer are being pulled back and hooks are being baited. The goal as always is to catch a walleye, sunfish or bass. But the state’s troubles, and the nation’s sufferings, roil all waters, and boats here, as everywhere, rock.

When Bill Marchel and I planned this outing, we knew we wouldn’t be shaking hands. The coronavirus has everyone on the run, he and I no different, and in this case our personal protection equipment would include waders, bait-casting rods and weed-evading lures called Scum Frogs.

Our intention was to catch largemouth bass, a goal shared by increasing numbers of Minnesotans as well as visitors from other states.

“It’s been good so far this year,” Bill said. “Good, but not great.”

As Bill spoke, he and I stood in a ditch bracketed on one side by a long stretch of blacktop and on the other by one of the 646 lakes in Crow Wing County, the latter taking its name from a wing-shaped island at the confluence of the Crow Wing and Mississippi rivers.