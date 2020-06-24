Dennis Anderson: Minorities lend their voices to outdoors activism

Traveling constantly, she crisscrosses the state to help MDHA members who are mostly white, with an average age of 57, organize fundraising banquets and develop deer habitat.

“I’ve had some interesting experiences, I’ll say that, but never any negative ones,” Akinseye said. “I grew up learning how guys talk to one another, and how they operate. That helps.”

Like Tucker, who has introduced many kids to outdoor activities, including habitat development and trapshooting, Akinseye mentors young people.

“There’s hope for more kids to enjoy the outdoors, but it takes a lot of time,” she said. “For someone who grows up on 40 acres and plays in a pond as a kid, going hunting when they are old enough isn’t a big deal.

“But I grew up walking on paved trails. Until I learned more about the outdoors and became confident, I was terrified of the elements and of guns. Now my favorite activity is waterfowl hunting. You have to meet young people where they are and go from there.”

Blong Lor, who was born to Hmong parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Laos via a Thailand refugee camp, considered a legal career before becoming a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.