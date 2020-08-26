Dennis Anderson: Minnesota hunters wondering how many should be at deer camps, and for how long?

“We haven’t had that talk yet,” said Wesley Carlson of Champlin. “But we will. I don’t see a vaccine being available before deer season, so that’s a concern. How stringent the other hunters in our group are in keeping themselves safe before the season is another question.”

The firearms deer camp owned by Carlson and his wife, Lorna, is typical of Minnesota hunters’ fall retreats. Located in Pine County, its 27 acres are heavily wooded and well populated with deer. Ruffed grouse also inhabit the area, but not, Carlson said, in the numbers they once did.

Typical as well is that Carlson’s camp is a meeting place for longtime friends who in some instances don’t see one another except during hunting season.

“In our case we all grew up together in north Minneapolis,” Carlson said. “What’s different is that none of us hunted when we were kids. Our dads didn’t hunt, and we just never got the chance. But when we got out of high school, we started hunting grouse together, and it grew from there. We’re all the same age — we’re turning 67 this year — and we’ve hunted together at my camp since I bought it in the mid-1980s.”