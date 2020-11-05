Dennis Anderson: Gray wolf delisting glosses over need to protect other species, too

Bobolinks in Minnesota aren’t so lucky. Neither are meadowlarks. Or evening grosbeaks, tri-colored bats or Richardson’s ground squirrels.

Each is rare and a species of special concern in Minnesota, while many others, like the eastern spotted skunk and northern pocket gopher, are even more threatened.

No one has intentionally tried to eradicate any of these, as they did the wolf. Instead, like countless songbirds and other wildlife, they suffer in Minnesota because we, each of us, including our politicians, prefer to ignore them while we wipe out their habitats.

Kill insects that birds need to live by blanketing the land with herbicides and pesticides to grow bumper crops of corn and soybeans?

Poison our aquifers with fertilizers until we can’t drink from our wells or eat fish from our lakes?

Pave the suburbs, and beyond?

Those are the prices we pay, we figure, to put cheap food on our tables and roofs over our heads. And anyway, everyone knows that ag and developer lobbies rule the Legislature and the statehouse, and if plowing, ditching and paving are what they want to do — and, ultimately, by turning a blind eye, what we want them to do — let ‘em do it.