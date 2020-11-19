Deer Trails: Weather conditions help, hinder hunters

A weather-worthy opening weekend during Wisconsin’s long-standing gun deer season varies from hunter to hunter, but many agree wind and rain are unwelcome elements. Deer seem not to like those conditions, either.

Snow, rightfully in the deer hunting world, is best called sighting and safety snow. Naming it tracking snow is down the list, even though snow can be used to locate other hunters’ paths, find deer travel lanes, and on occasion follow a wounded deer.

“Snow cover is lacking in the state other than a couple inches between Superior and Ladysmith,” according to Haddie McLean, WISC-TV Channel 3000 meteorologist, in Madison.

That said, it is unlikely central or southern Wisconsin will have snow cover other than a dusting Sunday, which would likely melt away before the Packers play at 3:25 p.m.

In the La Crosse and Winona area, hunting conditions should be similar.

“Saturday is definitely going to be the quieter of the weekend, with a light northerly wind on Saturday and highs in the 40s,” according to Alyssa Triplett, WXOW News 19 Daybreak meteorologist, in La Crosse. “Cloud cover could prevent a bright, autumn day, though.