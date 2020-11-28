Deer Trails: Ethical hunter award nominees sought

Hank Xiong recalls exactly how he felt when someone stole archery equipment out of a parked truck in the Oshkosh area.

Instead of being negative toward the person and the idea of losing a bow he worked hard to purchase, he held tight to the thought of how someone else might feel if they lost something special to their quest to hunt.

Xiong hopes to do more hunting with gun and bow because his parents depend on Hank to get some venison into their freezer, too.

“The doe I shot on the first day is gone, and people want more,” he said.

The ethical hunter award Hank Xiong won is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, with Vortex Optics, Inc., of Barneveld, Wis., as the corporate sponsor.

The public nominates ethical hunters who were engaged in some form of Wisconsin hunting. Deer hunting, with its camaraderie, is clearly the area where many nominations arise, but not all. Any season or hunting related activity may provide a possible nomination.