Deer Trails: DNR deer biologists look to season for relief

Eric Canania, Department of Natural Resouces Southern District deer biologist, and Matt Esser, Central District deer biologist, are both sage deer hunters, too.
Canania is stationed in Dodgeville and Esser in Black River Falls, but both serve about one third of the state’s deer operations, particularly relating to the nine-day gun season.
They slipped into deer management, they say, to give back to Wisconsin’s deer hunting traditions, its importance to the state, and for the love of deer.
These men are serving even bigger roles until the DNR names a new state deer biologist to replace Kevin Wallenfang, who took a different position in the DNR.
“What makes us unique is that we’re both whitetail crazy; that’s why we got into these positions,” Esser said. “However, most years we might get out on opening day, and possibly Thanksgiving. Otherwise, we’re working.”
This year may be a little different, in part because of COVID-19 and because deer registration continues to be done electronically.
Canania grew up in southwest Illinois, schooled at UW-Stevens Point before accepting a position in southern Wisconsin in 2018.
“I hope Wisconsin’s hunters are able to take a second and embrace the tradition of this deer season,” Canania said. “We need it this year to gain a sense of normalizing from 2020.”
Canania hunts, when he can, mainly on public land. While there are abundant deer most places and the quality of the deer amazes him, killing one is another thing entirely, he believes. Deer are sly animals.
“Sometimes my season is one of sacrificing hunting to deal with problems, but I’m still in the realm of hunting deer," he said. "When I hear a shot, I hope the hunter got the deer. I perk up when I hear those shots. What I give up working I can gain back working with the public, hearing stories, and seeing smiling faces brought about by this special season.”
Canania often carries his grandfather’s pump 30-06 rifle he was unable to use until coming to Wisconsin where a rifle is permitted, not just shotguns.
Esser is excited, too, about this season, work or hunt. “I’m working for a healthy deer herd, healthy habitat, and being a better deer hunter,” he said. “Many of the crops are gone, making for a good season to see deer.”
Sighting and safety snow would help, too, but any precipitation may be rain, instead.
Even the 2019 season, which to some was a downer compared to opening weekend in 2018, may be a plus now.
“There may be some carryover from 2019, when fewer deer were taken and when gun hunters missed almost all of the rut. There has been great antler growth, lots of fawns, and even the warm spell that turned archers off, might mean a touch of the rut continuing into opening weekend," Esser said.
"I got a taste of camaraderie growing up, but this is the real deal. Gun deer season in Wisconsin should be a holiday."
These two deer biologists, managers and hunters, agree that Wisconsin has something special compared to other states.
Wisconsin is a destination state for whitetail hunting; ask hunters from any of the other 49 states starting Saturday.
As long as they are among deer, deer hunters, and traditions associated with these nine days, there’s a buzz about these guys. They hear and react to shots heard throughout the state in a positive way.
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his first column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
