Dane Mizutani: Wild should welcome loss to Canucks if it means shot at Alexis Lafreniere

Thus, it might actually behoove them to lose to the Vancouver Canucks in the preliminary round, cross their fingers and toes, and hope the No. 1 pick falls into their lap.

If the Wild beat the Canucks, they would have a 1-in-16 chance at winning the Stanley Cup, and that’s assuming every team is exactly the same. That’s obviously not the case because some teams are much better than other teams.

Look at if the Wild manage to get past the Canucks, for example, which is by no means a guarantee. They would have to play the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in the next round. In no scenario would the Wild be favored.

Do fans really want to see another early playoff exit?

If the Wild lose to the Canucks, they would have a 1-in-8 chance at drafting a player who could instantly alter the landscape of the franchise. To say Lafreniere would expedite the rebuilding process in the Twin Cities would be putting it lightly.