Dane Mizutani: Why is the NFL still so afraid to talk about Colin Kaepernick?

“He had a much deeper understanding than even I had at that time,” Kendricks said. “He put himself out there, and now it’s time for everyone else to do their part. That’s how I feel and that’s how I am moving forward. This is something that is on my mind constantly.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in the past has set an expectation of standing for the national anthem. As a team, the Vikings decided to lock arms rather than kneel as a way to show solidarity following a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he criticized protests during the national anthem.

It raises the question: What if a Vikings player decides to kneel this season?

“Internally, we haven’t even discussed anything like that,” Spielman said. “I know that our ownership, coach Zimmer, myself, and our entire staff have this type of relationship where we can work side by side with each other because the common goal is the same.”

While the Vikings haven’t talked about anything as a team yet, Kendricks said he anticipates more NFL players protesting in some capacity this season.

As for Abdullah, he knelt during the national anthem when he was a member of the Detroit Lions, describing it as a way to raise awareness. The key, he said, is following raising awareness with taking action.