Dane Mizutani: Vikings give Packers a lesson in rebuilding on the fly

In the span of less than an hour during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings skillfully laid a solid foundation for the future, while simultaneously watching the rival Green Bay Packers do the complete opposite.

It was best-case scenario for the Vikings on so many different levels.

Nevermind the fact that they added wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round, both of whom will likely start at their respective positions next season.

No doubt the best part of the night for the Vikings came when the Packers took a project player, and in the process, might have angered franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Asked about the Packers selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love coach Mike Zimmer unsurprisingly rebuffed.

“We just worry about us,” Zimmer said. “We are trying to get guys to beat them.”

Nonetheless, it’s safe to assume that Zimmer was tickled by the way things played out on Thursday night.

Let’s be very clear: Neither the Vikings, nor the Packers are actually in the process of rebuilding right now. Both teams will likely be battling for NFC North supremacy whenever next season rolls around.