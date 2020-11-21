COVID cases were inevitable, but to play or not to play remains confounding

And yet … I still support playing the game. I support giving this season a shot, knowing it is chaotic and not guaranteed to reach the finish line.

Is this worth it?

That answer is both complicated and personal.

If you believe yes, the other side will call you an idiot.

If you believe no, the other side will call you an idiot.

If you are conflicted, you probably have a lot of company.

I don’t know that anyone is right or wrong in how they feel about this. COVID cases are rising, states are returning to lockdown, schools are shifting back to distance learning and college football marches on with weekly disruption.

Seventeen games scheduled for this weekend had been postponed or canceled. That number was 15 last week, 10 the week before that. More will follow.

At times, it feels like the sport is hanging by a thread.

One positive COVID-19 test is enough to force NFL teams into the league’s strictest protocol. College teams can have a numerous cases and plow right ahead.

Is that foolish? Dangerous?