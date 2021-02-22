Commentary: With Saunders fired and Finch hired, all eyes on fixing Wolves offense

Minnesota finished No. 24 in offensive efficiency last season. This year they are No. 28 in efficiency at just 105.7 points per 100 possessions. Some of that can be explained by injuries, but not all of it.

This move obviously means a lot of eyes will be on Finch, who has never been an NBA head coach but carries with him a reputation as an offensive-minded coach.

“Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally,” Rosas said in a statement Monday morning. The team later announced that Finch will be introduced to the media in a Zoom conference call at 5 p.m. Monday. “He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.”

We might not get a full sense of how Rosas or Finch’s vision is playing out for several weeks yet as the Wolves wait for D’Angelo Russell to return to health.