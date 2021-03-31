Commentary: Wild is entering dangerous territory if it doesn't improve its play

*Some of that is the style the Wild plays ... but Minnesota had been outshooting opponents on a regular basis. The Wild is now 12-4 when it outshoots opponents and just 8-6-2 when opponents shoot more. Those numbers tell you there is not only a correlation between shooting more and winning more, but also that the Wild had outshot opponents 16 times while being outshot just nine times before this recent seven-game stretch.

*From an analytics lens, this shows up in both Corsi and Fenwick — similar ways to measure puck control. The Wild’s percentage in both cases has dipped below 40% over the last seven games; in a better stretch since the COVID pause but before this seven-game dip, the Wild was up over 50% in Fenwick and near it in Corsi.

*And again: Not all shots are created equal. But if we look at just the last two games against St. Louis and San Jose, in 5 on 5 situations the Wild gave up 20 “high-danger” chances combined and only had nine “high-danger” chances of its own. That it managed a win and a shootout loss, getting three of a possible four points, is a testament to capitalizing on limited chances, high-end finishes (like Kirill Kaprizov vs. the Blues) and strong goaltending from Cam Talbot.