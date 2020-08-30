Commentary: Vikings' trade for Ngakoue a good one

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota Vikings’ trade for Yannick Ngakoue looks like a smart move on many levels, one that should improve a good defense and could alter the future of a needy offense.

The Vikings acquired a prolific young edge rusher who specializes in forcing fumbles for a couple of draft picks, after acquiring a few picks in the Stefon Diggs trade. If you want to view these deals as essentially a trade of a talented receiver who didn’t want to play for the Vikings for a disgruntled defensive end who is willing to take a pay cut to play for the Vikings, that’s a win for the organization.

The Vikings will get to bookend Ngakoue with the great Danielle Hunter, and while this development is not ideal for Ifeadi Odenigbo, who expected to play that role, the increased quality depth at defensive end will give the Vikings the ability to rest their pass rushers or employ extra rushers on the line in obvious passing situations.

Odenigbo is a fine young player, but he is relatively undersized and could be better as a part-time player than a starter — and he excelled as a part-time player in 2019.

An improved pass rush could be ideal for a group of young cornerbacks who will be tested all season, especially with the season starting with an important game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.