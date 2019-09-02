MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 59th season of operations next Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons come to U.S. Bank Stadium to start their regular season, and Lester Bagley, the team’s executive vice president of public affairs, says that after years of work to build a new stadium and a new practice facility, the team has become one of the most stable franchises and operations in the NFL.
The fact that the club decided to give contract extensions to General Manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, even after a disappointing end to the 2018 season, was clearly a decision by the Wilf family to keep the organization stable heading into a big season in 2019.
“It’s a great run,” Bagley said. “We have a great organization, great owners, a great coach, GM, and our players, we have a veteran, deep team. Accomplishing the new stadium, adding the practice facility, it is approaching a well-oiled machine, the way this organization operates.
“It’s a blessing to be a part of it. The bottom line is we still have one thing missing from the mantelpiece, we need that Lombardi (Trophy). But we have a great organization, great leadership and we’re excited about this season.”
Bagley said one of the things he liked seeing this preseason was how upset Zimmer got after the starters underperformed against Atlanta.
“We have a good team, and we have a chance to be really good this year,” Bagley said. “I actually like to see (Coach Zimmer) a little grumpy because that’s usually his normal state of being. He has been in a decent mood this camp, so to get him a little fired up, he has that unique ability to really yell and use his foot on the rears of our players to get them motivated, but they still really love him and are motivated by him and want to follow him. He’s a great leader in that sense.”
One thing that Bagley also said should be interesting is that several players haven’t been able to go at full strength during the preseason but should be fully healthy for the opener.
“We have a veteran team, a deep team,” he said. “The team is looking good, we have a lot of guys coming back who haven’t played yet like (cornerback) Mike Hughes and (defensive tackle) Linval Joseph and those guys. (Offensive tackle) Brian O’Neill has been a little dinged up and hasn’t played. Getting the full squad against Atlanta, we’re excited about it. We have a chance to be really good. We’re a very good, veteran team. Offensive line is looking better. I’m very excited, and I know our fans are, as well.”
DRAFT, SUPER BOWL TARGETS: News came out this week that the Vikings have once again put their name in the ring for a number of big events — including the 2028, 2029 and 2030 Super Bowls, but just as interesting is a submission for the NFL draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026.
Bagley said that while the Super Bowl is the marquee event in the sporting world, the draft is actually becoming just as big of a draw.
“The Super Bowl was awesome — it’s down the road a piece before we will even be considered for another Super Bowl,” Bagley said. “But the NFL draft would be sooner, as soon as 2024, which comes up fast, as did the Super Bowl and all of the planning that went into that.
“The NFL draft would have to be in Minneapolis, but it would be a regional event where we’d cover St. Paul, Bloomington, Eagan to make sure we have all the ancillary events. It is a great economic impact but also great for our brand, meaning Minneapolis, St. Paul and Minnesota. It would be great to have that many people come and have a draft in Minnesota.”
Bagley said that last year’s draft in Nashville was incredible in terms of attendance.
“They had 180,000 each day for three days,” he said. “It’s a major event. What we argue with the NFL and the leadership and the owners and Commissioner [Roger] Goodell is there needs to be equity. If you’re going to move the draft around you need to make sure it comes to Minnesota.
“We obviously got the Super Bowl, but we did such an amazing job on the Super Bowl and Final Four last year that the NFL knows we can deliver great events and big events and that we have a great market, great hospitality, great hotels, great restaurants. We want to bring those events here because there is an economic impact, not necessarily to the Vikings, but it is good for our brand and our momentum.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.