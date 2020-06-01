Commentary: Vikings should sign Kaepernick

Lockhart writes that he thought the NFL did good work in trying to encourage discussions about race and protest, and that Goodell at least had good intentions. “Though Kaepernick didn’t get his job back, I thought we had done a righteous job, considering.”

If that was the culmination of Lockhart’s piece, he would have exposed himself as exactly the kind of self-congratulatory and cloistered NFL figure who has kept the league’s worldview rooted firmly in the 1950s.

But he had more to say.

“I was wrong,” he wrote. “I think the teams were wrong for not signing him. Watching what’s going on in Minnesota, I understand how badly wrong we were.”

Lockhart concludes the Vikings could do the world and the league a lot of good by signing Kaepernick.

He’s right. Signing Kaepernick would signal that the Vikings care about social justice, and that the NFL acknowledges its wrongful blackballing of a talented player.

Signing Kaepernick would also make football sense.

He is 32, healthy and remains in remarkable shape. The Vikings’ current backup is Sean Mannion, the kind of extra quarterback that nobody wants to see take the field.