MINNEAPOLIS — Based on the four-game exhibition season, it appears the Minnesota Vikings are set to become a 10-victory playoff team when the regular season begins next Sunday at home against Atlanta.
But if the Vikings don’t make the playoffs for a second straight season, it would be interesting to see what owners Zygi and Mark Wilf do, especially regarding coach Mike Zimmer or general manager Rick Spielman. At least one of the two would seem gone for sure.
Defensive end Everson Griffen, 31, isn’t the player he once was, so at some point during the season he’s expected to be replaced by Stephen Weatherly.
The Vikings, thin at cornerback because Mike Hughes (anterior cruciate surgery nearly a year ago) won’t be able to play right away, and Holton Hill is out with an eight-game suspension, on Saturday traded a seventh-round draft pick for cornerback Mark Fields. But the deal’s only good if Fields make the roster.
The most important thing the Vikings can’t predict is injuries. If Adam Thielen stays healthy, he should have 100 catches and another Pro Bowl season.
Depending how on things go, it wouldn’t be surprising to see wide receiver Stefon Diggs traded after the season. He’s to make $14.5 million in 2020. The Washington Redskins have wanted Diggs, who is from Maryland.
If Dalvin Cook can remain healthy — and that’s a big if — he should be a top-10 NFL running back.
TWINS: With a month in the regular season left, Twins rookie manager Rocco Baldelli, who’ll be a candidate for American League manager of the year, was asked how his first season has been.
He took a long pause.
“It’s a long pause because there’s no way to answer the question — it’s trying to kind of encompass a year’s worth of emotion and everything that’s gone on in your life over that time in a sentence,” Baldelli, 37, said. “There’s no way to do that.”
But, he concluded, “it has been fulfilling.”
Considering the hamate bone surgery for Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez, coupled with starter Corey Kluber’s recurring oblique strain, the Twins could end up winning the division by eight games.
The Twins have six games remaining with Cleveland, including a Target Field three-game series beginning Friday, but conclude the season with 13 games against the hapless Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.
The plan for fireballer Brusdar Graterol, 21, promoted to the Twins from Triple-A Rochester, is to use him in low leverage situations to start while he gets acclimated to major league stadiums and crowds, then in higher leverage situations if he does well.
Graterol’s coming to the Twins is a bit experimental, and it’s not a given that he and his 100-mph fastball will be on the postseason roster.
Look for the Twins to do a public tribute to Brian Dozier when the former Twins second baseman returns to Target Field on Sept. 10 with the Washington Nationals. Dozier, 32, is hitting .236 with 19 home runs in 121 games.
GOPHERS: Adam Weber, the record-setting former Gophers QB, on the current Gophers: “I like the culture that (third-year coach P.J. Fleck) has installed. It asks a lot of the players, but they’ve bought in. That’s the No. 1 thing, having a team that’s bought in. And it doesn’t matter what other people think.”
Weber, 32, still holds an assortment of Gophers records.
“It’ll be a good thing when those are broken, because it’ll mean (the Gophers) are in a good spot,” he said.
The Gophers are the 53rd-best college football team in the nation, according to Sagarin rankings. Michigan is No. 3 and Ohio State No. 4, and neither of them will play Minnesota this season.
The Gophers, due to schedule, are virtually assured of a bowl game. For the first time, the 14-team Big Ten Conference has 16 potential bowl destinations.
The Gophers, who paid South Dakota State $425,000 to come to Minneapolis last week, will get $250,000 for playing at Fresno State on Saturday night but pay Georgia Southern $825,000 to play in Minneapolis next Saturday, USA Today points out.
