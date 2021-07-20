Commentary: Trade Byron Buxton this month? No, sign him to long-term deal instead

Buxton is batting .369 with 10 homers and 19 RBI in just 27 games this season. He sports a marvelous 1.176 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. His current WAR of 2.9 still leads the team. And he remains one of the fastest players in the game.

Since the start of 2019, including the 2020 mini-season, Buxton over 153 games has hit .282 with 33 home runs and 92 RBI. Yes, more of that please — just not over a three-season span.

It’s just difficult to figure out what Buxton deserves in terms of a salary. The Twins reportedly have offered a contract worth around $70 million for Buxton for a yet-to-be-discovered length. The guess here is that it’s likely for six or seven years, making it $10 million to $11 million annually. Buxton clearly is worth more than that. If he stays healthy and puts up seasons of double-digit WAR, he’s worth well over $20 million a year.

What the Twins hope to do is add escalators to the deal that are a blend of performance and appearance incentives that would increase his salary by millions more. Surely, there is haggling over what the base salary will be.