Commentary: The Bucks--A Wisconsin team even a Minnesotan can love

Minnesota sports fans spend a fair amount of their fall weekends rooting hard for four teams: The Vikings, the Gophers football team ... and whatever teams are playing against the Packers and the Badgers football team.

If it happens to be a weekend when the Vikings are playing the Packers or the Gophers are playing the Badgers — or that ultra-rare weekend when both rivalry games are happening — we might as well shut down the state (or at least the Minnesota/Wisconsin border).

In the hierarchy of sports rivalries, those two are (at least in my mind) 1A and 1B in Minnesota. The breakup of the old WCHA ruined a lot of great hockey rivalries, most notably Gophers vs. North Dakota. You can make a case for Gophers vs. Iowa in some sports, but it will never top Gophers/Badgers. The Twins? We hate the Yankees, but I would hardly call that a rivalry. Not even the Brewers register high on that list.

But as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, the most unusual relationship Minnesotans have with a Wisconsin team is with the NBA’s Bucks.