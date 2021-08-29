Commentary: Shrewd offseason moves could revitalize Twins, but what are the chances of that?

So, as Baldelli indicated, the Twins might be forced to rebuild, which is a euphemism for losing at a grotesque rate while hoping a future bunch of young players will rescue the franchise.

“These types of conversations, they don’t throw me off or frustrate me personally in any way,” Baldelli said. “This is the way that you have to rebuild yourself on a regular basis in this game, especially in an organization that doesn’t have the payroll of the Dodgers or the Yankees.”

The problem is that the Twins rarely rebuild quickly. They fall off a cliff, then spend years looking for an extension ladder.

In the midst of the 1992 season, the Twins were considered baseball’s model franchise. By May 1993, they were hopeless, and beginning a stretch of eight straight losing seasons that almost led to contraction.

At the end of the 2010 season, the Twins had completed a stretch of 10 highly competitive seasons with another playoff berth and the christening of Target Field. By the time Joe Mauer began complaining about leg soreness in 2011, the Twins were on their way to six seasons in which they would average 94 losses and fail to make the playoffs.