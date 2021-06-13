Commentary: Look at NBA history, then stop fretting about the Timberwolves

The Wilfs didn’t move the Vikings, or even try.

Carl Pohlad threatened to move the Twins to North Carolina, but he was lying about that being a real possibility. He also threatened to contract the Twins, but he was probably lying about that, too.

The Timberwolves might have moved to New Orleans in the ‘90s, but Glen Taylor bought the team and kept it here.

Minnesota hasn’t lost a major league professional sports team since the North Stars left for Dallas because owner Norm Green was getting sued for sexual harassment.

No NBA team has changed markets since 2008.

NBA owners can make billions by charging expansion fees to cities like Seattle and Las Vegas.

If the Wolves were to move, the only way they could find a similar-sized market would be to go to Kansas City or St. Louis. There is no evidence that those would be good NBA cities.

St. Louis is a baseball town that tolerated the NFL as long as the team was of championship caliber.

Kansas City is a great sports town, but an NBA team would not compete well with the University of Kansas men’s basketball team.