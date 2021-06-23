Commentary: Justice for college players — and trouble for schools like Miami — loom ahead (copy)

What are players worth? Well, an FBI investigation a few years back offered a glimpse into five-star basketball players. They’re worth six-figure bribes. That’s what college programs offered either directly or through eager agents and sneaker representatives.

The dregs of this current system forces players into a shadow economy to get their true value. The NBA offers another way. The minor-league G League is becoming an accepted route where players making upward of $100,000 a year. A few G-League graduates will be drafted in the top 10 this summer.

The Supreme Court’s Monday ruling was narrow and technical, pertaining to educational add-ons like computers, musical instruments or education abroad for athletes. But the unanimous vote and Kavanaugh’s opinion invite another case for general pay of athletes.

Meanwhile, yet another case courses through the legal system. This one involves six states that have allowed players to profit from their name, image and likeness being used by school athletic departments.

Florida is one of the six states. That means there’s a rare and temporary recruiting edge if the Florida schools want to use it: Come here and get paid if your name is marketed. What players wouldn’t be swayed by that?