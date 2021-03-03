Commentary: It's time for Jose Berrios to become an ace

Berrios’ curveball has embarrassed hitters, and he has enough of a fastball (93-94 mph) to finish them off. The more precision he shows with these pitches, the more scintillating he can be.

In recent seasons, he has increased his changeup usage. Last year, he worked on a second curveball, so he now has one that can break more vertically as well as one with more sweep. More tools for the toolbox.

Berrios is a member of baseball’s “no offseason” gang, the players who can’t take off more than two weeks before getting into offseason training mode. Berrios often posted workout videos from his home in Puerto Rico. The Twins tapped him on the shoulder after he posted one on Twitter of him pushing a car through a field a few offseasons ago.

That would not be the only time the Twins would speak with Berrios about his workout routines. He has a career 3.57 first-half ERA compared with a 4.79 ERA during the second half. Late in the 2019 season, the Twins met with Berrios to alter his offseason workouts so he could stay strong throughout a season. Berrios posted three workout videos this offseason, all on Instagram.