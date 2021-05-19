Commentary: Greed would have served Wild well, but it heads home tied

One team had a chance to be greedy Tuesday night, but there were no Gordon Gekkos playing for the Minnesota Wild.

Its 3-1 loss to Las Vegas will be known for the 18 seconds the Wild led the game before it was tied, then the two Alex Tuch goals that put the Golden Knights ahead for good,

The Wild was at full throttle in the first period, banged around in the second, then made a push in the third for a tying goal. For the second consecutive game, Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was outstanding between the pipes, enabling Las Vegas to leave town with vital victory. The man was a wall, stopping 34 shots.

Greed would have been great. With a Wild win on Tuesday, it would have taken a 2-0 lead against a team they have handled for most of the season. It would have turned the 702 blue, raising the possibility that the Golden Knights might have played their final home game of the season.

The Wild has little reason to feel frustrated. It heads home with the series tied at 1-1 with two games at Xcel and a chance to open up an all-but-insurmountable lead against the Golden Knights.

Two things the Wild has to consider as it returns to the Twin Cities. The first is what coach Dean Evason can do to get Kirill Kaprizov going.