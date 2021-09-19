Commentary: Gophers lines grind down Colorado in victory that signals U's relevance

“We needed to dominate up there. And they found a way to do it.”

You had to rub your eyes and make sure you weren’t seeing double during the Buffaloes’ second drive when Lewis dropped back on third down and ended up under Gophers lineman Boye Mafe. That is called a sack, the first of season for the Gophers. They liked it so much, they sacked Lewis three more times before halftime. Most of the time, the Gophers got home with their front four.

“Once the first play breaks down, 12 (Lewis) gets out of the pocket, that’s the way a lot of things are created for them,” Fleck said. “We knew if we could keep those running lanes small, not rush past the passer, keep him condensed, we could force him into some ill-advised throws and also rally around him and get him to the ground.”

The Gophers sold their entire allotment of 3,000 tickets for the game, but there were a few thousand more resourceful fans who filled the stands behind the visitors sideline and were heard frequently as the game progressed.

The ground game traveled well, as Gophers running backs gained 277 yards on 53 carries, including 121 by Trey Potts on 26 carries. Mar’Keise “Bucky”Irving averaged 5.9 yards carry, many coming in the second half. Guard Blaise Andries and the rest of the group was on point most of the day.