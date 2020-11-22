Commentary: COVID cases were inevitable, but to play or not to play remains confounding

Is that foolish? Dangerous?

This is what we wanted, a football season, fully aware that it will not be perfect.

Players and coaches begged to play. Fans pleaded for a season. Media members, myself included, voiced support for conferences to give the green light.

Let’s not kid ourselves about what is the driving force behind this pursuit. Athletic departments depend on football money for survival.

Without football TV revenue, athletic departments that are already staring at massive financial shortfalls would face even more dire circumstances.

The availability of rapid antigen tests for coaches, players and support staff swayed my opinion on conducting a season. Daily testing with immediate results helps prevent spread and aids contact tracing. It’s not foolproof, but that level of monitoring assuages some concerns.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has said repeatedly that his perception of this season hasn’t changed, that it still counts and that results on the field matter. While true, an asterisk should be attached to it. This is a real season, just not a normal one, because so much is out of everyone’s control.