Commentary: After all those mistakes, Gophers suffer well-deserved loss in Madison

The season as a whole deserves an asterisk. The final game does not.

The University of Minnesota football team did not dropkick its opportunity to bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe because of youth or COVID-19 absences or injuries or because it faced a heavyweight opponent.

It lost for no other reason than failed execution.

Victory in the 130th meeting of this border rivalry was dangling right there under their nose, and the Gophers swatted it away.

Even when the Wisconsin Badgers seemed intent on gift-wrapping the trophy to them with one of the most bizarre play-calls you'll ever see, the Gophers did nothing with it.

Instead, they fumbled, played for overtime and then failed to execute again.

In the end, the strangest of seasons ended with a whimper, a 20-17 overtime loss at Camp Randall Stadium.

"We had plenty of opportunities and didn't make them happen," said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, whose team announced Sunday that it would decline any offer to play in a bowl game.

The Gophers finished with a 3-4 record and will call it a season.