Column: Rays hungry for more after evening up World Series

Just when Dodger fans were beginning to believe this could be the year the team’s 32-year World Series victory drought could finally be over, Snell didn’t allow a hit in the first four innings to stake his team to the lead. He didn’t make it through the fifth but struck out nine of the 15 Dodgers who went down swinging on the night.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers were going through so many pitchers early that Kershaw had to alert FOX announcer Joe Buck to the latest one as he was being interviewed in the dugout in the second inning.

“Joe — we got a pitching change,” Kershaw said. “You gonna say it, or you good?”

If the game wasn’t a must win for Tampa Bay, it was pretty close. The Dodgers have manhandled opposing teams all year, and the idea of giving them a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series had to make even Rays manager Kevin Cash nervous.

But Lowe — who entered the game hitting .107 with one home run in the postseason — set the tone with a homer in the first inning and suddenly the Rays seemed to regain the swagger that was nowhere to be seen the night before.

“Tonight was a huge game for him and for our team as well,” Joey Wendle said. “Today was a little bit of a better indicator what kind of team we are.”