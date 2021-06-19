Column: Kyle Larson appears to be unstoppable at Hendrick

In fact, he figures only Alex Bowman, William Byron and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott can run with Larson.

“His teammates have the same cars as him, so they have the potential to get after him,” Hamlin said. “That team, they’ve just got everything figured out right now. They’ve got everything you need to be fast and we’re all playing catch-up at the moment.

“We’re going to have to get a little bit better as the summer months go on if we want to compete with them in the long term.”

Next up comes Sunday’s first Cup race at Nashville Speedway, which has been dormant since its 21st and final Xfinity Series race in 2011. Larson will go to Tennessee with Valvoline making its debut on his No. 5 Chevrolet as the third of four sponsors so far announced for Larson this season.

It will be just the third time in 17 events that a non-Hendrick company has been featured on his car. But with this rate of success, companies aren’t going to stay away from Larson much longer, which is what Hendrick banked on all along when he offered the exiled driver a return.