Column: An Open with a little karma of its own

And then there was the streaker who met an untimely end in the hands of a burly cop after bringing his own club onto the 13th hole to hit a few shots.

None of it is going to make anyone forget the putt Tiger Woods made on the 18th hole to send the Open into a playoff he won on a broken leg the first time the Open was held at Torrey Pines in 2008. But this one was memorable for reasons of it’s own, including the two sloping left-to-right putts Rahm made for birdie on the final two holes to win his first major championship.

Torrey was so tough it took karma — and a lot of it — to crown this new champion.

“I’m a big believer in karma, and after what happened a couple weeks ago I stayed really positive knowing good things were coming,” Rahm said. “I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place.”

Special as an Open venue, of course. Any debate that Torrey Pines wasn’t suitable for a second major championship was settled in a chaotic back nine that did just what the USGA set out to do — identify the best player in the field.

Special for Rahm, no doubt.