Chip Scoggins: Vikings need to repair offensive and defensive lines, or brace for change

That tidbit didn’t just fall out of the sky. Nor has Hunter publicly disputed other reports of his unhappiness. His annual salary ranks far down the list of edge rushers. He is outperforming his contract relative to others at his position.

The Vikings can’t pretend this isn’t an issue. Yes, Hunter missed the entire season because of a serious injury, but he is one of their three best players and has developed into a premier pass rusher. His absence was glaring. The team will need to rework his contract this offseason.

In the meantime, who is their starting left tackle now that Riley Reiff is gone? Will they move right tackle Brian O’Neill to that spot? Or convert right guard Ezra Cleveland in his second season? Or hope that Reiff returns on a cheaper deal after testing the market?

Everything seems unsettled at the moment. O’Neill is a definite building block, and maybe Cleveland develops into one as well. Who else? Center Garrett Bradbury remains a liability in pass protection, and left guard … yeah, let’s not relive that one.

Will Spielman ever get that position group fixed? He has the second wave of free agency, the draft and trade market to solidify a unit that is responsible for protecting and supporting important assets: Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen.

The offseason is just starting. Repairing both lines is paramount. Nothing else matters more.

Chip Scoggins writes for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0