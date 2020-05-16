Charles McDonald: Blake Snell has right to take selfish stance when it comes to playing baseball during pandemic

Is this job, at this pay rate, in this climate worth the risk?

In his own words, Snell detailed a perfectly reasonable response.

“All that money’s gone and now I’m risking my life,” Snell said. “If I get the (coronavirus) on top of that, if I get the rona, guess what happens with that? Oh yeah, that stays in my body forever. The damage that was done to my body, that’s going to be there forever. So now, I gotta play with that on top of that. Y’all gotta understand, man. For me to take a pay cut is not happening because the risk is through the roof, it’s a shorter season, less pay … I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine.”

Does that sound selfish? Yes. It is selfish. It’s an instance where it’s OK for Snell, and anyone who feels they are being rushed back to work prematurely, to be selfish.

Is it likely for the 27-year-old Snell to suffer from permanent lung or kidney damage if he does in fact catch coronavirus? Probably not.

But there is a chance. A chance for a career to be ruined.