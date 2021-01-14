Can 'Josh Allen Experience' rescue Buffalo from Vikings-like futility?

There are five franchises that have played in multiple Super Bowls without a victory. Atlanta, Carolina and Cincinnati are 0-2. The Vikings and the Buffalo Bills share the scarlet Roman numeral of IV losses.

The Vikings’ losses came over the eight seasons from 1969 to 1976. The Bills’ losses came consecutively in the seasons from 1990 to 1993.

The first was the most startling for both teams and fan bases. The Vikings took an all-time great defense to New Orleans in January 1970 and lost 23-7 as 12½-point favorites to Kansas City. The Bills took a star-laden, quick-strike offense to Tampa in January 1991 and lost 20-19 as 6½-point favorites to the New York Giants.

The Bills and the Vikings have ardent fan bases. The Buffalo zealots have a bit more of an edge to them.

As an example: I was covering the AFC Championship Game in Buffalo on Jan. 20, 1991, when the Bills were playing host to the Los Angeles Raiders. On the eve of the Bills’ 51-3 victory, I was in a cab from the airport and the driver gave me a forecast.

“If the Bills win, the fans will get those goalposts,” he said. “Last week, the cops stopped them with dogs. If the Bills win tomorrow, they’ll eat those dogs.”