Badgers crash and burn in loss to Michigan

“We showed them first off that we can do it, that we can be a really, really special team,” guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “We’ve just got to continue to put up a full 40 minutes. It can’t be 35, it can’t be 38, it’s got to be a full 40 against these really good teams, these top-tier teams. If we want to be considered one of the best in the country, we’ve got to continue to work and continue to compete through the whole 40 minutes of the game.”

For 20 minutes Sunday, UW did almost everything it set out to do. It snapped out of its 3-point shooting slump by going 5-for-7, its tenacious team defense kept Michigan from getting to the rim and it took a 12-point halftime lead over a Wolverines team that is now 14-1 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten.

In the second half, however, Michigan turned up its aggressiveness on defense and grabbed key offensive rebounds and turned them into points. Offensively, UW hit a wall — it shot only 1-for-12 from 3 and had six costly turnovers in the half — and only freshman Jonathan Davis was able to consistently make plays against Michigan’s aggressive defense.