Are the Vikings entering their once-every-decade plummet?

The nature of the NFL, with a significant share of its small number of allotted games decided by a few key plays in close games, leads to a great deal of parity from year to year.

The difference between 6-10 and 10-6 is much thinner, for example, than the difference between 62-100 and 100-62 in a regular Major League Baseball season. A bounce here, a missed or made kick there, an officiating decision everywhere separates the above-average from the below-average. Five of the 12 teams who missed the playoffs in 2018 made them in 2019. Among them was the Vikings.

Outside of that focused churn, though, we find larger truths about franchises: Periods of sustained success tend to be followed by relatively long periods of pain. Players get older. Trends change. And not even a salary cap ultramarathoner like the Vikings’ Rob Brzezinski can outrun the cap forever.

History shows us some clear and symmetrical trend lines when it comes to the Vikings. Two very bad games into the 2020 season, the Vikings’ play and the franchise’s history conspire to make us ask: Are they in the midst of exiting one of their patented stretches of stability and relative success and rapidly entering one of their similarly familiar stretches of subpar play and rebuilding?