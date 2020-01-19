MINNEAPOLIS — There was a lot of good for the Timberwolves on Saturday night at the Target Center.
Andrew Wiggins earned his first career triple-double, tallying 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The latter number marked a career high.
Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 26 points, continuing his recent string of strong play. Robert Covington, too, was good on both ends of the floor.
The Wolves hung with the defending NBA champs for most of the night.
Then there was the bad, which came almost entirely in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. Toronto outscored Minnesota 19-1 over a three minute stretch that saw the Raptors’ lead expand from two points to 20. That was the difference in Minnesota’s 122-112 defeat.
The loss was the Wolves’ fifth straight.
The causes of that three minute struggle were abundant. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said Minnesota didn’t play with enough pace, got stagnant offensively and didn’t contest shots. Yeah, that’ll get you beat.
He also pointed to the Raptors’ physicality as a factor in the game.
What else is new? Physical, tough teams continue to give Minnesota fits. That Karl-Anthony Towns scored only scored 12 points, including zero in the second half — against a team featuring Marc Gasol is no surprise, though in Towns defense this was only his second game back after a 15-game absence. Still, Gasol continually frustrates Minnesota’s all-star center.
Just as Toronto’s overall experience and toughness frustrated Minnesota as a team.
“If you try to just match an opponent’s physicality, it almost becomes a wash because that’s how they’re used to playing,” Saunders said. “We gotta get that with our group. With young teams, I think sometimes it does take a little bit of time. But we can speak on the process of growing up and maturing and getting on our way to becoming a good team in this league by getting used to that and really exceeding some of these veteran team’s physicality.”
Until the Wolves (15-27) do that, not much else may matter for this franchise — though the baby steps on display Saturday were encouraging.
Wiggins had the ball in his hands often, as was often the case earlier in the season, and he took advantage. He often made the right plays out of the pick and roll, finding teammates and attacking.
“It’s always been a goal of mine,” Wiggins said of the mark. “So to get it done, hopefully there are more to come now.”
Fans are hoping the same about Culver’s 20-plus point nights. Culver attacked at will and knocked down four 3-point shots Saturday. Any worries about the wing being a “bust” are quickly becoming distant memories.
“I’ve told him since day one that I think he would take the next step when he found himself,” Towns said. “He’s a good kid. He has to be aggressive and he has to be a bad boy out there. When he learned how to do that I knew he was going to be something special. He’s shown that when he’s out there playing with a tenaciousness and an aggressiveness he’s very very hard to handle.”
Those are the progressions Minnesota can hang its hat on in a season designed to evaluate. But the biggest question remains — can this group win together? Towns is back in the fold after a lengthy absence, and the results haven’t exactly followed. Runs like Toronto’s 19-1 spurt Saturday are still all too common.
“They got to a point in the game where they saw a flaw in our pace, in our vibe, and they exploited it,” Towns said. “For us, when we get to the next level, it’s about when someone hits you, you’ve got to be able to hit them back just as hard, or even better. And they did a great job when they got the lead of keeping it, and we just didn’t do a good job of retaliating. Not of a physical standpoint, just more of, at the end of the day, this is basketball, it’s very simple. Just put the ball in the basket and do a good job of retaliating that way.”
