Anderson: Minnesota's path isn't so clear after wolves become delisted

Perhaps second only to the resurgence of bald eagles, the wolf’s recovery is Minnesota’s foremost wildlife reclamation story. From a low of about 400 wolves in Minnesota in the 1950s to their present population of about 2,700, wolves in the state now occupy virtually all habitat suitable to their existence.

We know this in part because the wolf’s range in the state has expanded considerably from the 1970s to the 1990s but has remained essentially the same the past 20 years.

We also know that regulated hunting and trapping seasons can be held on wolves in Minnesota — just as they are on ducks, pheasants and deer — without adversely affecting their long-term population. Wolf seasons also can have measurable, and important, mitigating effects on cattle and other livestock depredations, and on wolf killings of deer, moose and pets.

The DNR has authority to hold a wolf hunting and trapping season, despite passage by House DFLers last session of a ban on recreational wolf hunts in the state (the Republican-controlled Senate didn’t act on the bill).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Dan Stark, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist stationed in Grand Rapids, said this week a yearlong update of the agency’s wolf management plan will be completed before any decision is made on renewing wolf hunting and trapping in Minnesota.