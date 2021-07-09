Anderson: Minnesota’s intense drought has different impact for different critters

Q: My ex is in the hospital. He’s very sick and has asked to see me. We broke up four years ago because I could not get along with his oldest child. I probably should not have moved in when I did. His son and I never did get along, and the situation got so bad that either I or his child had to go. Since I knew that would never happen, I moved out. I still love my ex. I always will. Ironically, it was his oldest, who is now 22, who contacted me. Should I visit my ex in the hospital? What’s good ex-etiquette?