Anderson: Indicators point to a solid opening Saturday for fishing fans

Yet, big crowds are expected Saturday on Mille Lacs, as they are on all of Minnesota’s destination walleye lakes.

“We’re already seen a lot of trucks and boats coming through town,” guide Tom Neustrom of Grand Rapids noted earlier this week.

Neustrom predicts a good shallow-water bite on Leech, Winnie, Cass, Upper Red and other northern lakes.

“Male walleyes should still be hanging around in 7 to 12 feet of water,” he said.

Early DNR fishing-license sales show a slight dip from this time a year ago — down 2%. But 2020 was the year of COVID, when record- or near-record numbers of Minnesotans fished. So a falloff of just 2% is considered by many observers to be a win.

Parsing license-sales numbers appears, in fact, to reveal a fishing participation carry-over from last year.

Example: Youth (age 16-17) fishing license sales are down 26% from a year ago (9,907 this year vs. 13,369 last year), probably because most kids are in school this spring, whereas many were not there in person a year ago, due to the pandemic.

But this spring’s 9,907 sales figure is still higher than any year (other than 2020) since 2013, when the resident youth licenses were first offered.