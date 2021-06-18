Anderson: If you’re camping on a budget, here’s how it can be done

Gore-Tex raincoats are one example of the big bucks some new outdoor gear items command — as much as $400 in some cases. Canoes, backpacks, tents and specialty cook stoves can be pricey, too.

Among my friends, the most cost-conscious — OK, cheap — gear buyer is Wendell Diller. Neither rich nor poor but somewhere in between, Wendell prefers, if he can, to make a piece of gear or clothing.

Failing that, he’ll buy used, if possible — and it almost always is.

“I grew up in a Mennonite family in Oregon,” Wendell said. “My dad was a pastor and every Sunday in church, or many Sundays, I would hear sermons about the value of thrift. I guess it stuck. My ‘camping car’ is a rust-free 1996 Olds 98 with the backseat removed for gear storage. My wife and I bought our refurbished Kevlar canoe used in the offseason. And virtually all of our camping and other outdoor clothing we buy at secondhand stores.”

How much can you save buying used outdoor equipment rather than new? A mini-Weber grill was listed on Craigslist this week in Isanti for $10. An Igloo marine-quality 72-quart cooler? Thirty bucks in Hopkins. Dry bags for hiking, camping or canoeing in various sizes that sell for $25-$40 new? Take your pick: $9.95-$12.95, also on Craigslist.